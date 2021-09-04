CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Why you need to take prediabetes seriously

Texarkana Gazette
 6 days ago

Undiagnosed and ignored. If you're one of 88 million U.S. adults with prediabetes or one of the five or so million adolescents ages 12 to 18 with the condition, those words may mean you're facing serious health challenges. But if you are screened, have your prediabetes diagnosed and take swift action to reverse it, you can actually make it disappear! That's a smart move, because prediabetes can cause cardiovascular problems, and if it progresses to full-blown Type 2 diabetes, you may have to deal with nerve damage, kidney dysfunction and many other complications.

