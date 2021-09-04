HPD arrest log, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252) Tammy Nichols, 50, of no fixed address, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with stalking, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass after police said she began to follow a victim. Police said Nichols caused a disturbance at Applebee’s on Aug. 20 but was told to leave and not have contact with the victim. On Aug. 22, the victim called 911 when Nichols came to their home. On Aug. 24, police found Nichols living in a tent in a field near Applebee’s. She was told to move off the property and she packed up her tent and stood in the Applebee’s parking lot. Later that evening, the manager and the victim reported that Nichols was yelling at employees and walking toward them as they went to their vehicles.