Law Enforcement

HPD arrest log, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Royal Jonathan Fisher II, 32, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 2600 block fo Donald on suspicion of drug distribution, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jamie L. Fritz, 35, was arrested at...

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.

