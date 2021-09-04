Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Okmulgee by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-04 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Okmulgee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Creek and northwestern Okmulgee Counties through 530 PM CDT At 503 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles south of Slick, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Beggs... Slick MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
