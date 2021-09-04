CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay: What’s open and closed on Labor Day?

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
The Florida Aquarium. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Most essential services will remain open for Labor Day across the Tampa Bay region. But here’s a look into what’s open on Monday and what’s not — essential or just for entertainment.

Government Facilities:

Hillsborough County: Hillsborough county offices and most facilities will be closed Monday, including all libraries in the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative and Hillsborough parks & recreation centers.

The county will also not collect solid waste (garbage, recyclables and yard waste) in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Service Area, subdivisions such as Hunter’s Green in New Tampa.

The City of Tampa’s office are closed Monday, and all there will be no solid waste collections.

However, both Hillsborough County COVID-19 testing sites, The Palm River Park Community Center and Code Enforcement are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pinellas County: Pinellas County offices will close on Monday. However, county parks and outdoor areas will be open.

Brooker Creek Preserve’s educational center will be closed, but the Preserve and Wildland Hiking trails remain open. Similarly, Weedon Island Preserve’s outdoor areas will remain open but its educational center will close Monday. Heritage Village will be closed.

St. Petersburg’s City Hall and government facilities will be closed.

The City of Clearwater offices, libraries and recreation are closed. Clearwater’s solid waste department will be working and there will be no changes to collection schedules.

City of Treasure Island offices will be closed. Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s garbage will be picked up on Wednesday.

Pasco County: Pasco’s governmental offices will be closed. Pasco County’s parks and recreational buildings and community centers will also close. However, parks and beaches are open from sun up until sun down.

The department of health in Pasco county will be closed but drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at the Gulf View Square Mall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Supermarkets open?

Publix: Open, pharmacy closed

Winn Dixie: Yes

Whole Foods: Yes

Trader Joes: Yes, but hours may vary

Aldi: Open but closing at 6 p.m.

Sprouts: Yes

Drug stores?

Walgreens: Yes, holiday hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacy hours may differ.

CVS: Yes, pharmacy hours may differ.

Big box stores?

Walmart: Yes

Target: Yes

Costco: Closed

BJ’s Wholesale: Yes

Mass transportation?

Hillsborough County Regional Transit Authority will run on a Sunday bus service level.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will operate on a holiday schedule, or a Sunday schedule.

Just for fun?

The Florida Aquarium: Yes

Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Yes

ZooTampa: Yes

Glazer Children’s Museum: Yes, but it’s the last Monday of the museum will be open after it switches from summer hours to regular hours.

The Dalí Museum: Yes

Tampa Museum of Art: Yes

