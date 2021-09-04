CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croatia scores late to beat Slovakia in World Cup qualifying

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Marcelo Brozovic scored in the 86th minute as Croatia finally broke down a tenacious Slovakia 1-0 to stay firmly in the hunt for a World Cup qualifying place on Saturday. A poor Slovakia clearance at a free kick went straight to Brozovic, who hit a low...

www.seattletimes.com

