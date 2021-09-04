Rocklahoma asks attendees to leave area and wait out inclement weather

Rocklahoma Announces New Dates Labor Day 2021

PRYOR, Okla. — On Saturday afternoon, Rocklahoma asked attendees to leave the festival grounds in order to wait out inclement weather.

“Move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit and seek shelter in a vehicle for your safety until the storm passes,” came from the official Rocklahoma twitter account.

Their weather alert included a chance of lightning and heavy rain.

The festival announced that they will provide updates on the day’s schedule through social media and their official mobile app.

