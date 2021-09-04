What is the simplest way of making sure only one of my kids gets my money when I pass on?

One way, perhaps the most effective, to give money and property rights to a specific person at death is with a plain, old fashioned last will and testament. This need not be a complicated document, but the proper drafting and execution of that document is essential for enforceability. Home-made wills are especially vulnerable to attack. In a will money and property can be given to a beneficiary in a way that protects the inheritance from the creditors of the beneficiary. A trust is involved. This is commonly done where the beneficiary needs help managing their own financial affairs and inheriting a large sum of money might be beyond their abilities or they are vulnerable to exploitation. Whether these strategies will best meet the needs in a specific case is not something that can be determined on a public Q&A forum like this. The assistance of local experienced estate planning counsel is needed. Be prepared to pay a reasonable fee for such valuable services.