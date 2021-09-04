I never gave a second person power of attorney of my sons money market it’s a long story but to make a long story short I need t
OK here we go I gave a friend of mine who I thought I could trust power of attorney of my sons money market under the conditions that she informed me every month of my sons progress of the money market with my son‘s banking she never did I kept asking her to ask her she breach the contract I told her I wanted her to transfer power of attorney to my son‘s grandmother my son‘s grandmother is not cooperating with me what can I do.avvo.com
Comments / 0