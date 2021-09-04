CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Tim MacMahon Believes Kristaps Porzingis Proving That He Can Be A Star Is Crucial To The Dallas Mavericks' Success Next Season

By Lee Tran
fadeawayworld.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristaps Porzingis is a player who has had a mixed season with the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis had solid regular season averages of 20.1 PPG and 8.9 RPG while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc. While those are efficient enough splits for the regular season, Porzingis didn't perform well in the playoffs, and his lack of offensive output forced Luka Doncic to pick up a heavier load on that end of the floor.

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Dallas Mavericks#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 potential landing spots for Eric Gordon via trade

In your typical rebuild, what follows a superstar player’s exit is the gradual teardown of the once-playoff roster left behind. Expiring contracts are moved immediately and the veterans signed to long-term deals typically follow after that. The case is no different with the Houston Rockets after James Harden was traded. Forward P.J. Tucker was traded to the highest bidder and soon enough, the Rockets will move on from the other veterans on the roster. Possibly the most valuable veteran player left behind is shooting guard Eric Gordon.
NBAFanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Former Buck Monta Ellis working toward NBA return

The Milwaukee Bucks have been featured heavily in the news following their title-winning season, but the most recent buzz surrounding the team comes from other circumstances. Rumors are swirling that former Buck Monta Ellis is pursuing an NBA return and could have some suitors interested in his services. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Ellis joined Lance Stephenson and Isaiah Thomas in a workout for the Dallas Mavericks last week as they aim to shore up their guard depth. The Athletic’s Alykhan Bijani followed up that reporting by stating that the Houston Rockets also worked out the guard.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

He Once Blew In The Ear Of LeBron James And Now This Former Los Angeles Lakers And Indiana Pacers Star Reportedly Worked Out For The Dallas Mavericks On Thursday

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks held a workout for three players on Thursday (see Tweet below from Charania). The three players according to Charania and Krawczynski were Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis. Ironically, both Ellis and Stephenson played for the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How NBA Stars Spent Their First Paychecks: Shaq Buys Three Mercedes, LeBron James Takes Friends To Amusement Park

Most NBA stars experience becoming wealthy within their first season of joining the league. After playing in the collegiate circuit or playing abroad, young players join the NBA, mostly by declaring themselves for the NBA Draft. Many players get selected and then sign their rookie contracts to join these teams. Many players even sign an endorsement deal with different companies as they enter the league.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Reggie Bullock Criticizes Knicks After Signing With Mavs: "I See The Mavericks As A Team That’s Taking That Next Step To Be In The Postseason.’’

It hasn't been an easy couple of years for Reggie Bullock. From his sister's death to struggling with injuries, his tenure with the New York Knicks wasn't exactly memorable. But Bullock was pretty solid when he had the chance to play for Tom Thibodeau's team. He was a great three-point shooter and his perimeter defender came in handy more often than not.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Coach Kidd Gives Update On Porzingis

DALLAS - After coming up empty in their pursuit of a secondary scorer to pair with Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks will once again rely strongly on Kristaps Porzingis. The 2021-22 season could be a pivotal factor in deciding Porzingis' future with the Mavericks. He had a respectable regular season, but his performance declined against a bad matchup in the LA Clippers.
NBAYardbarker

Goran Dragic expected to land with Dallas Mavericks?

Could Goran Dragic end up with the Dallas Mavericks? One NBA reporter thinks so. Dragic was sent by the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors in the sign-and-trade deal involving Kyle Lowry. Dragic was with the Heat for six and a half seasons and was heavily recruited to re-sign with them. So he was understandably disappointed to be traded.
NBASporting News

Who are the best players in the NBA entering the 2021-22 season?

We're just weeks away from training camp opening ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, the landmark 75th anniversary season for the league. With the NBA planning to name its 75 greatest players of all time, we're back with an updated edition of our top 30 active player rankings, as voted upon by our NBA.com Global Staff.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why Warriors Should Strongly Consider Trade For Kristaps Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors have fallen on tough times in the last two NBA seasons. After making an appearance in five straight NBA Finals, they have missed the postseason for two consecutive years. A lot of the blame for that can be attributed to injuries. Klay Thompson hasn’t appeared in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy