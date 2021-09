Camila Cabello and the cast of Cinderella are putting a modern, empowering spin on the classic fairytale. The Amazon-distributed reimagining, written and directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) with a story by James Corden, stars Cabello in the title role and is packed with an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Corden, among others. While most iterations of Cinderella focus on finding happily ever after with a fairytale romance, Cannon’s take focuses on a modern girl with big aspirations beyond waiting for her Prince Charming. “I wasn’t really a big fan of the Cinderella story or...