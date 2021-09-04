CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Says COVID-19 Is 'Not Just A Flu': 'It Makes Your Willy Shrivel'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month after being fully vaccinated, discussed his battle with the disease in a new interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion". "I had my double shot of vaccine back in May, and everything [was] hunky-dory, and then I got...

