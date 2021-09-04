CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon vs. Fresno State score: Ducks hold on to win after star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux leaves game with injury

By David Cobb
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 11 Oregon got a picture of life without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux on Saturday, and it was a scary proposition for the Ducks, who survived an upset bid from Fresno State by outlasting the visiting Bulldogs 31-24. Quarterback Anthony Brown scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:57 left on a 30-yard option keeper as Oregon coach Mario Cristobal's gamble to go for it on fourth-and-2 paid off.

