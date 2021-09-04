CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador: International condemnation of the Supreme Court’s decision to hold re-election of Naib Bukele

By Esmond Harmon
theclevelandamerican.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of the United States International apology (For), Erica Guevara-Rosas, They said they would be watching El Salvador this SaturdayReport violating proceduresHuman Rights and Warning Removal of companies. “We face dictatorial governments that undermine institutions that violate human rights in the world. El Salvador has proven to be no exceptionGuevara-Rosas...

Presidential Electiondailynewsen.com

El Salvador court drops ban on presidential reelection

Friday's Supreme Court Constitutional Chamber asked the Supreme Electoral Tribunal for a second term. Saturday, the electoral authority said it would accept what it called a decision that cannot be appealed. These rulings, by a court that was recently reorganized by Bukele's party, alarm opposition parties and citizen activist organizations...
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

The El Salvador Court has approved the re-election of Buccaneer

The constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador (CSJ) released this Friday A ruling that would allow the current president to run for re-election immediately, allowing Naib Bukhele to run for a second term in 2024. In the ruling, the judges ordered the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Bukele receives permission to run for re-election in El Salvador.

Bukele receives permission to run for re-election in El Salvador. Despite the country’s constitution banning the president from serving two consecutive terms in office, El Salvador’s top court said Friday that populist President Nayib Bukele would be allowed to seek for a second term. Bukele will be able to compete...
Politicswearebreakingnews.com

Retiring Judges Over 60: Bukele’s Latest Measure Raises Fear Over Concentration Of Power In El Salvador

El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly, controlled by a majority of deputies from New Ideas, the party of President Nayib Bukele, this week approved two laws that automatically retire one third of the country’s judges. The reforms of the Law of the Judicial Career and the Organic Law of the General Prosecutor’s Office, promoted by seven deputies of New Ideas, involve retiring magistrates and prosecutors over 60 years of age, as well as those who accumulate more than 30 years of career.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

El Salvador purchases first 200 BTC, President Bukele confirms

El Salvador president Nayib Bukele confirmed Monday that his government has purchased its first 200 Bitcoin (BTC) ahead of the Sept. 7 rollout of a new law set to make the cryptocurrency legal tender. “Our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches,” Bukele said, referring to...
Contra Costa County, CAeastcountytoday.net

Padilla Condemns Supreme Court Decision Eviscerating Abortion Rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision last night in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson. “Late last night, the Supreme Court’s five most conservative justices eviscerated abortion access for millions of Americans. With...
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

A Harris Endorsement Ends in Murder

A criminal posted bail thanks to an organization Kamala Harris touted last year. He was arrested for killing a man. A career criminal was able to post bail after being arrested on domestic abuse charges thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. So what? you may say. Well, he was arrested last week and charged with second degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz in a road rage incident last month. But wait, there’s more — the role of America’s vice president.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

In speech taking on Trump, Christie calls on Republicans to renounce conspiracy theories and discredit extremists "in our midst"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was once a close adviser to former President Trump, told Republicans gathered at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday evening that the party must "face the realities of the 2020 election," discredit the "extremists in our midst" and "renounce the conspiracy theories." While...
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...

