El Salvador: International condemnation of the Supreme Court’s decision to hold re-election of Naib Bukele
Director of the United States International apology (For), Erica Guevara-Rosas, They said they would be watching El Salvador this SaturdayReport violating proceduresHuman Rights and Warning Removal of companies. “We face dictatorial governments that undermine institutions that violate human rights in the world. El Salvador has proven to be no exceptionGuevara-Rosas...www.theclevelandamerican.com
Comments / 0