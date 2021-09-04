CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 injured in Homewood shooting

By Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue and the 500 block of Panke Avenue in Homewood South. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for that area around 3:30 p.m. where they found three victims — two men and one woman — all with gunshot wounds to their legs, police said.

www.post-gazette.com

#Shooting#Homewood#Police#Shotspotter
