Las Cruces falls 28–10 to La Cueva for second loss of season

LAS CRUCES — It’s no secret Las Cruces High School needed a bounce-back win against visiting La Cueva Saturday after last week’s upset loss to Cibola. But aside from a one-yard touchdown run late in the first half, Las Cruces struggled in Saturday’s 28--10 loss to the Bears as the Bulldawgs lost their second consecutive game of the season. Las Cruces allowed 28 second-half points after holding a 7--0 lead at halftime and only penetrated La Cueva’s redzone once after the intermission.