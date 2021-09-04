CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Copa rematch with Argentina poses numerous World Cup questions

By Tim Vickery
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine weeks after the final of the Copa America, Brazil and Argentina meet each other once more after the Albiceleste took home the continental crown. There is no title at stake this time. This is the eighth round of South America's World Cup qualifiers. And the match is likely to have little impact on who makes it to Qatar. With a 100% record in the campaign so far, Brazil have come close to making sure of their place even before the action reaches the half way stage. And something will have to go very badly wrong for Argentina to be drawn into the dogfight. Even so, Sunday afternoon's clash in Sao Paulo is an important occasion -- and not just because of the depth of the historical rivalry. Not even because Lionel Messi might become the highest scoring South American of all time. The Argentine has 76 goals to his name. The great Pele, who left the stage almost exactly 50 years ago, finished with 77. Could Messi choose this match to equal or even over-take the record?

