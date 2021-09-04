Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Montgomery, Parke by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fountain; Montgomery; Parke The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Southern Fountain County in west central Indiana Southwestern Montgomery County in west central Indiana Northwestern Parke County in west central Indiana * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen across the area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crawfordsville, Waynetown, Kingman, Wallace, Alamo, Shades State Park, Yeddo and Lodi. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.