CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Montgomery, Parke by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fountain; Montgomery; Parke The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Southern Fountain County in west central Indiana Southwestern Montgomery County in west central Indiana Northwestern Parke County in west central Indiana * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen across the area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crawfordsville, Waynetown, Kingman, Wallace, Alamo, Shades State Park, Yeddo and Lodi. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Alamo, IN
City
Kingman, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Montgomery County, IN
County
Parke County, IN
County
Fountain County, IN
City
Montgomery, IN
City
Crawfordsville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy