Logan, WV

Noel Rexal Richardson

By Naomi Bowles
Noel Rexal Richardson, 80 of Chapmanville, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Logan Regional Medical Center. Born on October 27, 1940 in Logan.

He enjoyed his success for many years in Aerospace and self employed at Ricmar Engineering in Fountain Valley, CA. He also enjoyed coaching and watching both his sons play basketball as well as watching his grandson Dylan Play baseball.

He moved back to WV where he grew up and left this world at a place he called home.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Sue Ann Richardson, sons Mark (Shae) Richardson and Kelly Richardson, grandchildren Dylan Richardson, Erin Richardson, Emilee Richardson, and great grandson Luke Richardson and niece and nephew Steven and Stephanie Richardson and also Nancy Richardson.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Central United Baptist Church, with Pastor Randy Skeens officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens.

Friends may call on the family from 10:00 – 11:00 on the day of the service.

Honaker Funeral Home of Logan has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Noel Rexal Richardson please visit our Tribute Store.

