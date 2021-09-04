Regina “Midge” Fowler, 85, of Chapmanville, WV, departed this life on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from her residence.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Norris Fowler; one brother, Amos Adams; one step-brother, Ray Dingess; and one sister, Betty Adkins.

Regina was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking and had a love for gardening and canning. Most of all, she loved spending time with her two favorite people, Steve and Seth.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Steve (Tina) Fowler of Striker Fork, Chapmanville, WV; her grandson, whom she adored, Seth (Amie) Fowler of Garrett Fork, Chapmanville, WV; three brothers, Alvin (Annette) Adams Dingess, Ravin Adams Dingess, and Ervin (Jill) Adams Dingess all of Chapmanville, WV; one sister, Judith Johnson of Michigan; and one step-sister, Goldie Adkins of Pennsylvania. Additionally, Regina also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.