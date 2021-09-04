Linda Fay Newsome

Mrs. Newsome was a homemaker and a member of the Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church at Lenore. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 57 years, Lawrence Newsome, son, Leonard Brent and his wife Crystal Newsome, daughters, Pamela K. and her husband Donald Reedy, Norma S. Downey and Shawna May Newsome, 1 sister and 2 brothers, her grandchildren, James (Catherine) Whitt, Nicholas Whitt, Mary (Levi) Adams, Samantha Noe, Dustin Downey, Christopher (Brooke) Newsome, Joshua (Makayla) Newsome, Chrissy, Brantley, Kristen and Brandon Newsome, great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kailyn, Lilah, Liam, Lola, Melanie, A.J., Levi, Carly, Cage, and Sierra. She also leaves behind, Kayla Mullins whom she loved like a daughter and her special fur baby, Toto.

Funeral services will be held at the Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church at Lenore, WV on Tuesday, September, 7, 2021 at 1:00pm with Rev. Wayne Runyon officiating. Burial will follow in the Newsome Cemetery at Lenore, WV. Visitation will be at the church on Monday evening from 6:00pm till 9:00pm with services starting at 7:00pm. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Online condolences can be made at ChafinFuneral Home.Com.

