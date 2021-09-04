CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Linda Fay Newsome

By Naomi Bowles
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago

Mrs. Newsome was a homemaker and a member of the Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church at Lenore. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 57 years, Lawrence Newsome, son, Leonard Brent and his wife Crystal Newsome, daughters, Pamela K. and her husband Donald Reedy, Norma S. Downey and Shawna May Newsome, 1 sister and 2 brothers, her grandchildren, James (Catherine) Whitt, Nicholas Whitt, Mary (Levi) Adams, Samantha Noe, Dustin Downey, Christopher (Brooke) Newsome, Joshua (Makayla) Newsome, Chrissy, Brantley, Kristen and Brandon Newsome, great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kailyn, Lilah, Liam, Lola, Melanie, A.J., Levi, Carly, Cage, and Sierra. She also leaves behind, Kayla Mullins whom she loved like a daughter and her special fur baby, Toto.

Funeral services will be held at the Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church at Lenore, WV on Tuesday, September, 7, 2021 at 1:00pm with Rev. Wayne Runyon officiating. Burial will follow in the Newsome Cemetery at Lenore, WV. Visitation will be at the church on Monday evening from 6:00pm till 9:00pm with services starting at 7:00pm. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Online condolences can be made at ChafinFuneral Home.Com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Linda Fay Newsome please visit our Sympathy Store.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fay#Sierra#Chafinfuneral Home#Sympathy Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Monticello, FLecbpublishing.com

Sandra “Sandy” Faye Keith Patterson

Sandra “Sandy” Faye Keith Patterson, age 69, entered into her final reward August 19, 2021 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. She lived in Monticello, Fla. for 18 years with her husband, David Patterson. Sandy was a realtor and owned Everything Realty of Monticello, Florida. She is survived by her husband of...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Guardian

Michael Nader obituary

Michael Nader, who has died of cancer aged 76, was a TV heart-throb of the 1980s, appearing in the glitzy American soap Dynasty as Dex Dexter, who for a while “tamed” Alexis, the “superbitch” played by Joan Collins, in the TV-speak of the time. Dynasty’s ratings had soared with the introduction of Collins at the start of the programme’s second series in 1981. Her character was seeking revenge on her first husband, the ruthless oil business billionaire Blake Carrington (played by John Forsythe).
Liberty Center, IAkniakrls.com

Linda Miller

Services for Linda Miller age 66, will be Thursday, September 2nd, at 10:00am at Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. Burial will be at the Liberty Center Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00-6:00pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Linda’s family to be designated at a later date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy