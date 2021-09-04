Barbara Bryant 66, of Dingess, passed away August 29, 2021 at Boone Memorial Hospital following a long illness. Born November 9, 1954, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Else White York. Barb was also preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Bailey, one son William Bailey, five sisters Helen Hager, Omma Harris, Easter Meadows, Tilda Austin, and Maxie York, and one step grandson Michael Fiske Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters Edith (Michael Sr.) Fiske of Dingess and Jolene (Ronald Underwood) Ramey of Dingess, one grandson Joshua (Shannon) Bailey of Dingess, Step grandchildren Roger (Amber) Fiske, Shawn (Tonya) Fiske, Hunter Fiske all of Berkley Springs, Alex and Conner Fiske of Martinsburg, Jadin Fiske of Berkley Springs, five brothers Dewey (Patty) York, William (Wilma) York, James (Alma) York, David (Mary) York, Henry York all of Dingess and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Dingess House of Prayer with Pastor Greg Taylor officiating.

Burial will follow in the York Bryant Family Cemetery at Dingess, WV.

Friends can call on the family on Tuesday from 11:00 -12:00 at the church.

Honaker Funeral Home of Logan is in charge of arrangements.

