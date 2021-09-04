CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Naomi Bowles
Deborah Lynn Vanhoose, born December 4, 1954, joined her Heavenly throng on Friday, September 3, 2021, ending the suffering from lung cancer.

The eldest of four children of the union of James B. and Wanda J. (Bailey) Vanhoose. Deb was the leader of the group, always planning her siblings’ activities in their childhood days. Her education started in elementary school in Fairmont and continued through middle school in New Martinsville then to John Adams and George Washington High School. She performed in several extra-curricular activities and was a majorette at JA & GW. She furthered her education at WVU. Deb took her learning seriously and maintained a 4.0 GPA through her college training. She once gave a professor a difficult time who gave her a B+ until he changed it to an A. She was very protective of her grades. She worked for Union Carbide for 20 years before returning to the profession she loved, earning an Associates Degree in Science, Regent Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts Degree from West Virginia State University.

She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Bradley Vanhoose and is survived by her parents; her sister and caretaker, Susan Beth (Bart) Haynes; brother, Stephen Wayne Vanhoose; also, many nieces and nephews who will miss the kindness and support she extended to them.

Deborah wanted only a graveside service and the family will share memories at a later day.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

