Logan, WV

Eva Mae Browning

By Naomi Bowles
 6 days ago
Eva Mae Browning, 71, born December 29, 1949, a lifelong resident of Logan, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 30, 2021, at her residence.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Katherine (Wilburn) Browning; her brother, Ernest Browning; and sister, Linda Sue (Browning) Johnson; and her special friends, Jerry Brown and Freddie Evans.

She is survived by her brother-in- law, Donald Johnson; nieces, Joneica Browning-Jones, Sabrina (Browning) Blair, Rhonda (Johnson) Filippi; nephew, Kevin Browning; great-niece, Meadow Jones; and many cousins and friends that will always cherish her memory.

She worked at Lendmark Financial and was a very well-known member of the community. She had a love for antiquing and collecting antiques, cooking, and decorating.

Her loss has created a hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV, with Pastor John E. Godby officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

