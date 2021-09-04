Madeline Alice Dingess, 85, of Chapmanville, WV, departed this life on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, WV.

Born March 10, 1936, at Logan, WV, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Gracie Workman Stollings.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Don Dingess; two grandsons, Steve Workman and Jason Workman; two brothers, Elbert Stollings and Herman Stollings; one aunt, Mollie Whitt; special cousin, Freda Whitt; and one great-granddaughter, Lilly Williams.

Mrs. Dingess was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and taking care of people. She also had a love for gardening and cooking for everyone. She was of the Church of God faith. Her precious canine and feline companions, Ralphie and Chubs, were two of her greatest joys. She also enjoyed crocheting. Mrs. Dingess was considered a mother to everyone, and that is how she will always be remembered.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Madonna (Paul) Workman, Ronald Lee “Tankey” Dingess, Brenda (Denzil) Barker, and Elberta “Burry” Dingess; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Marcella Dingess; special nieces, Shellie White and Allison Lowe; and one special nephew, Bobby Whitt. Additionally, she also leaves behind many nieces and nephews along with a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV, with Travis Dingess officiating.

Burial will follow in the Stollings Cemetery at Chapmanville, WV. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

