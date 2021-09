From the moment that the LA Rams added running back Cam Akers to the 2020 roster, the option to run a version of the Wildcat formation with this offense came along with him. You see, the 2020 roster carried just two quarterbacks, which meant that in any game, injury to then-starter Jared Goff would automatically place backup quarterback John Wolford under center. But in the rare but disastrous circumstances of a second quarterback injury, this time to Wolford, who would the Rams turn to then?