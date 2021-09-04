CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Labor Day Picnic Saturday events Canceled

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Desloge, MO) The Desloge Labor Day Picnic will not take place today. Beaus of the rain in the Parkland Desloge Chamber of Commerce officials have decided to cancel all the bands, vendors, beer garden, and food vendors today. The picnic will continue tomorrow with the addition of a few events that were scheduled for today. Here's the list of events that will take place Sunday, instead of Saturday. They list includes: The Cornhole Tournament, which will take place at 2 pm Sunday. The Mouse Races, which are now set for 2 to 5 pm Sunday and the Street Dance. The Street Dance will be held Sunday at 5 pm at the Flag pole. The 5K run has been moved to next Saturday, September 11th at 9 am with registration set for 8 o'clock at the pavilion. KFMO and B104 will be broadcasting Monday from the Desloge Labor Day Picnic from 11 to 1 in the park. The Desloge Labor Day Parade is set for 9 am Monday in Downtown Desloge. Stay tuned to KFMO B1204 News for more information on the Desloge Labor Day Picnic.

www.kfmo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Picnic#B104#Kfmo B1204 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebrationsCody Enterprise

Meeteetse Labor Day full of events

Meeteetse’s annual Labor Day Celebration returns this long weekend for the 109th year. As usual, it’s an event chock full of activities, from a craft fair to horseshoes, a low-country boil to a rodeo. It also has high expectations from those putting it on, as a prelude to an even...
FestivalCleveland Jewish News

Crossroads annual Labor Day weekend picnic Sept. 5

Crossroads Jewish singles group will hold its annual Labor Day weekend picnic at 4 p.m. Sept. 5. The singles group, geared toward Jewish community members over age 50, will supply all food, drinks and dessert. RSVPs are required to Larry at 440-461-2720. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Lifestyleboothbayregister.com

WE ARE OPEN ON LABOR DAY! And other weekly events...

Daily 8am-5pm Relax at one of our picnic tables and learn to shuck from the pros. We have several varieties of local oysters to choose from, as well as an array of sauces. BYOB if you wish. Well behaved leashed pets welcome. SHUCK YOUR OWN. Location: Our picnic area. Daily...
Greene, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Greene Labor Day Picnic Is Back For 102nd Year

Greene residents marked the unofficial end of summer the same way they have for over 100 years. The Greene Labor Day Picnic was back in full swing on Monday after having to scale back last year due to COVID-19. "We missed last year. We did some things, but now we're...
Wellfleet, MAcapecoddaily.com

Wellfleet Chamber Cancels Labor Day Weekend Parade

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Chamber of Commerce recently announced that Wellfleet’s Antique Car and Float Parade has been cancelled. The parade was originally scheduled to take place on July 4, but had been postponed until Labor Day Weekend. The chamber cited concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in Cape Cod over the summer,... .
Methow, WAOmak Chronicle

Methow Valley Labor Day rodeo canceled

WINTHROP – The Methow Valley Horsemen’s Labor Day rodeo has been canceled. “The smoke, fires, motel and hotel cancellations, and the fact that our attendance of spectators would be way down” led the group’s directors and members to the decision, said President Dennis Gardner. The group normally sponsors two rodeos...
Maryland Statesouthbmore.com

Labor Day Weekend Events Around Baltimore

Maryland State Fair at Timonium Fairgrounds: August 26 to September 6th. Food Rescue Giveaway! Thursday Evenings at Old Major: Thursday from 430pm-630pm. The Classics Cocktail Class at Sagamore Spirit: Thursday from 7pm-8pm Afro-Colombian Dance Party: Grupo Rebolú at Creative Alliance: Thursday at 8pm. Sip & Stroll at The Maryland Zoo...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouFamFun

Labor Day Weekend events in Louisville

Labor Day Weekend events! School may have just started but local families love this three-day weekend that’s an unofficial goodbye to summer. The summer temperatures are still here, and so are the events. Find something fun outdoors to do with your family. Labor Day Weekend events around Louisville will look...
Benton, WIPosted by
AM 1490 WDBQ

Benton Fire Department Labor Day Picnic Sunday

2021 Labor Day Picinic, Parade, Craft Fair, Street Dance, & More. The Benton, Wisconsin Fire Department Labor Day Picnic will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021. A craft fair goes from 9:30 to 4:30. The parade starts at 10:30, then there will be midway games, inflatables, bingo, a magic act, a K-9 demonstration and lots more. The event features food, drinks and live music with The 2nd Generation Band, then a street dance on Main Street from 8 till midnight.
Desloge, MODaily Journal

UPDATED: Labor Day Picnic a family tradition for Desloge aldermen

Kelly Farkas has always said her favorite holiday is Labor Day. “People from out of town would laugh at me, like, ‘why?’” the Desloge Chamber of Commerce president said. “I'm like, ‘because it’s the Labor Day Picnic in Desloge.’”. Farkas, a lifelong Desloge resident and now a Ward 2 alderwoman...
Ocean City, NJocnjdaily.com

Great Summer Events Through Labor Day

The summer season is coming to a close with a last chance to catch events like Market Days in the downtown and Family Night on the Boardwalk. All of Ocean City is looking forward to a full slate of September events and fall happenings that will stretch into the new year.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Labor Day picnic returns to Bayfront Festival Park

It wouldn't be Labor Day without a picnic and members of the Duluth Central Labor Body welcomed the community to Bayfront Festival Park Monday for the return of their annual Labor Day picnic. "It's such a sense of community today. I'm seeing lots of smiling faces and just really, really...
Hattiesburg, MSWJTV.com

VacsUpMs to host vaccine event Labor Day weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – VacsUpMs will start a statewide campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi during Labor Day weekend. The event will kickoff at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4 at the New Life Fellowship Church in Columbia. On Labor Day, September 6, The Family YMCA will be hosting...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Labor Day in Orlando: Events and ways to celebrate

is Sept. 6, providing many Central Floridians an extra day off to spend with friends and family. The federal holiday honors the American labor movement and the contributions of workers to the United States. In celebrating that, here are some suggestions for ways to spend the three-day weekend around Orlando. Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back through Oct. 3, offering ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy