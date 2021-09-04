Las Vegas Raiders are catching the Baltimore Ravens at the perfect time
The Las Vegas Raiders take on Baltimore in Week 1 on Monday night, and they are catching the Ravens at the perfect time. Looking to finally get over the playoff hump, the Las Vegas Raiders will open their 2021 campaign against a perennial playoff team in the Baltimore Ravens. Armed with one of the more electrifying quarterbacks in the NFL, the Ravens have the talent to make a serious run this season, but they could end up getting off to a slow start.
