Beavercreek unveils new sign as part of beautification project

Beavercreek Sign (City of Beavercreek Ohio - Municipal Government (Facebook))

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek Engineering Division has began parts of their beautification project across in the area of Col. Glenn Highway with a new City of Beavercreek sign.

The project also includes new sidewalks, street lighting and upgrades to select traffic signals, according to a social media post.

Additionally, the city has plans to add benches and bicycle racks in the area.

According to the city’s Municipal Government Facebook page, 75 percent of the beautification project is funded through a federal grant. The remaining 25 percent is a local match.

©2021 Cox Media Group