After shaky start, pass defense settles in against Western Michigan

At first, it looked as if nothing had changed. On Western Michigan’s first drive against the Michigan football team on Saturday, it had no trouble picking apart defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s “new-look” defense. On the first play, a receiver found himself open on a crossing route but dropped the open pass. Moments later, senior cornerback Gemon Green — the team’s strongest corner in 2020 — got beat over-the-top for a 28-yard gain. As the Wolverines continued to struggle in coverage, the Broncos easily marched down the field and quickly evened the score at seven.