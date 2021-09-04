Volleyball edges UIC in round two of Red and White Invite

A non conference volleyball bout took place in Packwood on Tuesday and the home Panthers of Pekin nabbed area bragging rights with a five set victory over Sigourney. The entire match was tooth and nail with the Panthers emerging for a 29-27 win in set one only to have the Savages bounce back 25-19 in set two. The back and forth trend continued with Pekin taking the third 25-18 and Sigourney finding the equalizer in the fourth with a 25-20 triumph. The decisive fifth set was another tight one with the Panthers (2-2) on the good side of a 15-12 affair. Pekin’s Claire Roth had nine kills and Taylor Gambell dished out 18 assists.