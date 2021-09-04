Volleyball edges UIC in round two of Red and White Invite
Illinois State took three out of four sets against University of Illinois-Chicago, propelling them to their second straight win in as many days. The redbirds young core played at a high level, fighting through adversity, and doing everything they could to make each match as difficult for the other team as possible. Coach Leah Johnson expressed the importance of young players being able to respond well to adversity.www.videtteonline.com
