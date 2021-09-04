CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Volleyball edges UIC in round two of Red and White Invite

By SCOTT PREROST
videtteonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State took three out of four sets against University of Illinois-Chicago, propelling them to their second straight win in as many days. The redbirds young core played at a high level, fighting through adversity, and doing everything they could to make each match as difficult for the other team as possible. Coach Leah Johnson expressed the importance of young players being able to respond well to adversity.

www.videtteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uic#Volleyball#Uic#Isu#The Red White Classic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

Sauk Prairie volleyball wins season-opening invitational

After reaching the WIAA state tournament for the second time in program history last season, the Sauk Prairie prep volleyball team is carrying high expectations into 2021. The Eagles already have a trophy to their name, winning the Gold Bracket of the season-opening Janesville Invitational on Aug. 27-28. “All team...
New Orleans, LAgoutrgv.com

Volleyball Closes Out New Orleans Invitational with Victory

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team closed out the New Orleans Invitational with a 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21) victory over New Orleans on Friday at New Orleans' Human Performance Center. Saturday's action at the New Orleans Invitational has been canceled due...
SportsDaily Athenaeum

West Virginia volleyball wins first two games at ODU Invitational

After winning an earlier matchup against Loyola, the West Virginia women’s volleyball team defeated Old Dominion, 3-0, on Friday night in the Old Dominion University Invitational. Coming off a good morning start, the Mountaineers (2-0) came back to the ODU Volleyball Center looking for a similar result. “I thought we...
Chicago, ILgomarquette.com

Volleyball survives in five against UIC

NORMAL, Illinois – The No. 25 Marquette University women's volleyball team held on for a five-set win (26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 20-25,15-9) over the University of Illinois-Chicago in the Red & White Invitational on Friday evening at Redbird Arena. Graduate students Savannah Rennie and Taylor Wolf each collected 16 kills on...
Tennisthelansingjournal.com

TFS Sports round-up: First football loss; Volleyball wins two in a row

LANSING, Ill. (August 27, 2021) — The scores for August 25-27: Wednesday, August 25. TF North and South have a combined soccer team, called TF United. Score: TF United tied with U-High 1-1 before ultimately losing 4-3 in penalty kicks. Ulisses Garcia scored the lone goal for TF United. Between...
Oklahoma Stateuhcougars.com

Houston Volleyball – Oklahoma Invitational Champions

NORMAN, Okla. – Senior outside hitter Kortlyn Henderson posted 13 kills with nine blocks to lead the University of Houston Volleyball program to a 3-2 win over Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Invitational championship inside McCasland Field House on Saturday night. Houston jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match...
Chicago, ILuicflames.com

Red & White Invitational Up Next for Flames

CHICAGO – Following its first weekend of action, the UIC volleyball team heads back out on the road this Friday and Saturday (Sept. 3-4), making the quick trip down to Normal, Illinois for the Red & White Invitational. Illinois State will serve as the host of the tournament and will welcome UIC, Marquee and Ohio to town.
Ypsilanti, MIemueagles.com

Volleyball Preps for the Golden Grizzlies Invitational

Date Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. | Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. Venue Convocation Center - Ypsilanti, Mich. | Athletics Center O'Rena - Rochester, Mich. Mask Policy All fans are required to wear masks inside the Convocation Center regardless of vaccination status. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern...
Chattanooga, TNgomocs.com

Indoor Volleyball Splits Two Five-Set Matches on Final Day of Hampton Inn Invitational

Box Score 1 INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team faced two five-set matches on the final day of the Hampton Inn Invitational hosted by IUPUI. In the first match of Saturday, UTC and Toledo battled and the Rockets took the five-set match, 3-2. In the last match of the tournament for the two teams, the Mocs defeated the WIU Leathernecks 15-9 in the final frame to take the match.
New Haven, CTgobobcats.com

Bobcats Edged in First Two Games of Yale Invitational

Box Score 1 NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's volleyball dropped the first two games of the Yale Invitational on Friday, Sept. 4 in New Haven. The Bobcats were edged by Syracuse, 3-0, in the first match of the tournament. Quinnipiac later fell in a five-set thriller to the Hartford Hawks.
Findlay, OHfindlay.edu

Schedule Changes to Findlay Volleyball Invitational

The University of Findlay volleyball team will not be playing in the Findlay Volleyball Invitational this weekend in the Croy Physical Education Center due to COVID protocols. The rest of the tournament will go on as planned with Findlay serving as the host to matches between Catawba, Seton Hill, and Northwood.
Packwood, IAkciiradio.com

Savage Volleyball Edged in Five By Panthers

A non conference volleyball bout took place in Packwood on Tuesday and the home Panthers of Pekin nabbed area bragging rights with a five set victory over Sigourney. The entire match was tooth and nail with the Panthers emerging for a 29-27 win in set one only to have the Savages bounce back 25-19 in set two. The back and forth trend continued with Pekin taking the third 25-18 and Sigourney finding the equalizer in the fourth with a 25-20 triumph. The decisive fifth set was another tight one with the Panthers (2-2) on the good side of a 15-12 affair. Pekin’s Claire Roth had nine kills and Taylor Gambell dished out 18 assists.
Texas Stateuniversitystar.com

Volleyball leaves Dayton Invitational with 0-3 record

Texas State Volleyball lost all three of its matches at the Dayton Invitational from Aug. 27-28. The Bobcats (0-3 overall) fell to the defending NCAA Champion Kentucky Wildcats (3-0 overall) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-2 overall) back-to-back on Aug. 27 before finishing off the series against the Dayton Flyers (2-1 overall) on Aug. 28.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

SDSU VOLLEYBALL FALLS TWICE AT GAUCHO INVITE

Aztecs defeated by No. 21 Pepperdine, Kansas State on Saturday. The Aztecs were out-hit by a combined .280 to .227 for the day and were victimized by 19 service aces overall, falling to 1-5 on the young season. Zoi Faki and Victoria O’Sullivan led the SDSU attack against the Wildcats...
Marquette, WIanonymouseagle.com

#25 Marquette Wins The Red & White Invitational

Fresh off a tournament victory out in Hawaii last weekend and with a brand new national ranking in hand, Marquette volleyball went down to not-quite-as-scenic-as-Hawaii Normal, Illinois, for another three match tourney this weekend. The Golden Eagles defeated Illinois Chicago in five sets (26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 20-25, 15-9) on Friday night before sweeping Ohio (25-19, 25-18, 25-15) on Saturday and Illinois State (25-22, 25-20, 25-22) on Sunday. Those three wins push Marquette to a perfect 6-0 record on the year and have them in prime position to move up the AVCA rankings when the new poll comes out on Monday afternoon.
Minnesota Statemsumdragons.com

Dragon Volleyball Drops First Two Matches of Yellow Jacket Invitational

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead volleyball team dropped a pair of matches at the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Billings, Mont., on Friday. The Dragons lost a five-set heartbreaker to Black Hills State, 27-29, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8 to cap off the day after being swept by St. Martin's to open play.
Alabama Stateubbulls.com

Volleyball Continues Season At Alabama Invite

TUSCALOOSA, AL – The University at Buffalo volleyball team returns to action this weekend as they head to the Alabama Invite for three matches. The Bulls will first face Southern Mississippi on Friday at 11am, followed by the host Crimson Tide at 7pm. UB will conclude action on Saturday at 11am against Troy.
Illinois Statevidetteonline.com

Illinois State volleyball swept at JMU Invite

The Illinois State University Volleyball team was unable to come away with a win this weekend at the James Madison Invitational. Looking to rebound after their 3-1 loss to VCU, Illinois State took on High Point University in their first match on Saturday. Things did not go the Redbirds way...
Alabama StateCrimson White Online

Alabama volleyball sweeps opening weekend invitational

Alabama women’s volleyball opened its season at the Marshall Invitational, going undefeated with wins against Austin Peay University, Marshall University and Miami University of Ohio. The Crimson Tide lost two of the 11 sets played in Huntington, West Virginia. Austin Peay University (3-1; 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 26-24) The Crimson Tide...

Comments / 0

Community Policy