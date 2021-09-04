CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Scotland 1-0 Moldova: Lyndon Dykes' early tap-in gives Tartan Army important win despite wasteful performance

By Ron Walker
SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyndon Dykes' early tap-in gave Scotland a crucial World Cup qualifying win over Moldova, but the hosts wasted a hatful of chances to earn more than their 1-0 victory. Dykes scored his first international goal in almost a year to get the Tartan Army off to a perfect start in front of a 40,000-strong home crowd, turning home the rebound from Nathan Patterson's fine give-and-go with Kevin Nisbet.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Christie
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Kris Boyd
Person
James Mcfadden
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Nathan Patterson
Person
Kenny Dalglish
Person
Lyndon Dykes
Person
Kevin Nisbet
Person
Darren Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moldova#Group F Scotland#The Tartan Army#Sky Sports Main Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Related
SportsThe Independent

Steve Clarke confident Scotland can get much-needed win over Moldova in World Cup qualifier

Steve Clarke is confident under-pressure Scotland will deliver a big performance in Saturday’s must-win World Cup qualifying encounter with Moldova. After only one victory in their opening four qualifiers and falling seven points behind group leaders Denmark, the Scots appear to be in a three-way fight with Israel and Austria to finish second and get a crack at a play-off.
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Steve Clarke plays down missed chances as Scotland sneak a win over Moldova

Steve Clarke played down Scotland’s profligacy as he described their 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Moldova at Hampden Park as a “good night” for his side. A close-range finish after 13 minutes by striker Lyndon Dykes against the Group F minnows proved to be enough for three points but the Scots missed several chances to make the night more comfortable.
SoccerBBC

Austria 0-1 Scotland: Lyndon Dykes penalty earns huge away win

Scotland impressively revived their World Cup 2022 qualification hopes by climbing into a play-off place after a momentous victory in Austria. Lyndon Dykes' penalty, awarded after a VAR check, gave Steve Clarke's men a lead they clung on to in Vienna. Stephen O'Donnell - having survived an Austria penalty appeal...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Super-sub Lyndon Dykes inspires QPR victory over Coventry

Second-half goals from Lyndon Dykes and Yoann Barbet gave QPR a 2-0 victory at home to Coventry. Dykes scored on 68 minutes – just after coming on as a substitute – and Barbet doubled the lead eight minutes later. It means Rangers go into the international break unbeaten in their...
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Mark Warburton hails Lyndon Dykes’ impact on return from illness

QPR boss Mark Warburton credited Lyndon Dykes with turning the game in his team’s favour after the 2-0 win over Coventry. Rangers struggled in the first half but Dykes put them ahead just after coming on as a substitute midway through the second, and Yoann Barbet doubled the lead. It...
SoccerBBC

Scotland v Moldova: Pick your starting line-up for Hampden clash

With John McGinn, Nathan Patterson, Stephen O'Donnell and Kevin Nisbet set to return to the Scotland squad, how much does that change your starting XI for Saturday's World Cup qualifier with Moldova?. Is it time to hand young midfielders David Turnbull and Lewis Ferguson their first starts? Should Zander Clark...
Soccerabc17news.com

Denmark beats Israel 5-0 in winning run, Scotland up to 2nd

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has beaten Israel 5-0 and is on the verge of sealing a place at the 2022 World Cup with barely half of the qualifying games played. The Danes have a perfect record of winning all six of their games so far without conceding a goal. One more win could secure a spot at next year’s tournament in Qatar. Scotland beat Austria 1-0 to move up to second in the group ahead of Israel. The Faeroe Islands beat Moldova 2-1.
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Nathan Patterson feels Scotland well poised after defeating Moldova

Nathan Patterson believes Scotland’s World Cup qualifying win over Moldova sets Steve Clarke’s side up nicely for the crunch game against Austria on Tuesday night. The 19-year-old Rangers right-back made his first start for the national side on Saturday night in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 40,869 fans – the biggest at Hampden Park since before the pandemic – and it was his drive in the 13th minute which was parried by visiting keeper Cristian Avram to allow striker Lyndon Dykes to finish from close range.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Wasteful Scotland secure narrow qualifying victory against minnows Moldova

Lyndon Dykes’ early counter gave Scotland a 1-0 win over Moldova in their World Cup qualifier at Hampden but the victory should have been more emphatic. In front of 40,869 fans a close-range finish by the QPR striker against the Group F minnows proved to be enough for three points but the Scots missed several chances to make the night more comfortable.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Jim Goodwin ‘absolutely delighted’ to keep hold of St Mirren star Jamie McGrath

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin expects to reap the benefits of Hibernian’s failed last-minute bid to sign Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath. The Buddies managed to hang onto their prize asset on the final day of the transfer window and, although Goodwin is resigned to losing him in the long term, he expects the player to offer full value to the team before then.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Lyndon Dykes keeps cool from the spot to give Scotland crucial win in Austria

Scotland’s 2022 World Cup hopes are firmly back on track following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Austria in Vienna. Striker Lyndon Dykes scored a VAR-awarded penalty in the 29th minute – his second goal in two games after his winner against Moldova at the weekend – and Steve Clarke’s side had to withstand a night of pressure in the qualifier to move into second spot in Group F with 11 points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy