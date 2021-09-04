Scotland 1-0 Moldova: Lyndon Dykes' early tap-in gives Tartan Army important win despite wasteful performance
Lyndon Dykes' early tap-in gave Scotland a crucial World Cup qualifying win over Moldova, but the hosts wasted a hatful of chances to earn more than their 1-0 victory. Dykes scored his first international goal in almost a year to get the Tartan Army off to a perfect start in front of a 40,000-strong home crowd, turning home the rebound from Nathan Patterson's fine give-and-go with Kevin Nisbet.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0