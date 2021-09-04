Scotland 1-0 Moldova: Lyndon Dykes' early tap-in gives Tartan Army important win despite wasteful performance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has beaten Israel 5-0 and is on the verge of sealing a place at the 2022 World Cup with barely half of the qualifying games played. The Danes have a perfect record of winning all six of their games so far without conceding a goal. One more win could secure a spot at next year’s tournament in Qatar. Scotland beat Austria 1-0 to move up to second in the group ahead of Israel. The Faeroe Islands beat Moldova 2-1.