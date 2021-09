The Psychic/Ghost-type Pokémon Hoopa has been making an appearance during some of the recent events in Pokemon GO. Along with the event quests directly related to Hoopa, its unique rings have also been floating in the sky of Pokemon GO’s AR world. Many players are wondering if these large rings have any significant meaning other than visual decor. The Ultra Unlock event for 2021 is coming to a close at the end of this month, which makes sense why players are scrambling to figure out how to capture this rare monster. Read on to learn how to catch Hoopa in Pokemon GO.