Who poses the greatest threat to the Brooklyn Nets’ Championship hopes?

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed free agent forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Aldridge (6’11”, 265) has appeared in 1,029 career NBA games (985 starts) across 15 seasons with Brooklyn (2021), San Antonio (2015-21) and Portland (2006-15), averaging 19.4 points on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 81.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.2 minutes per contest. A seven-time NBA All-Star (2012-16, 2018-19), Aldridge most recently saw action in 26 contests (23 starts) for the Nets (five games) and Spurs (21 games). In his five games as a Net, Aldridge recorded averages of 12.8 points on 52.1 percent shooting from the field, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game. The Dallas native is a five-time All-NBA selection, taking home second-team honors twice (2015, 2018) and third-team honors on three occasions (2011, 2014, 2016). Among active players, Aldridge currently ranks fourth in field goals made (8,059), fifth in rebounds (8,478), seventh in points (19,951), eighth in blocks (1,140) and 10th in games played (1,029). Aldridge is one of just two active players to register 19,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 2,000 assists, joining LeBron James. The 36-year-old, who helped lead San Antonio to the conference finals in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, has appeared in the postseason nine times in his career, averaging 20.8 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line to go along with 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 37.1 minutes per game in 72 total contests (all starts).