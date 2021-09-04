CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Who poses the greatest threat to the Brooklyn Nets’ Championship hopes?

By Empire Sports Media
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite coming up short once again in the playoffs last season, the Brooklyn Nets grew a lot stronger over the course of 2021. Even with all of the turnover and injury setbacks their lineup endured, the Nets found a way to play elite basketball, win games, and develop the chemistry a team needs to succeed at the highest level.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kyle Korver agrees to deal with Kevin Durant, Nets

The Brooklyn Nets keep making huge moves as they do whatever it takes to get to the NBA Finals. However, this one involves NBA veteran Kyle Korver, who is joining the Nets coaching staff alongside Steve Nash and others. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Korver will be taking...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nets Are The Favorite To Sign 7-Time All-Star

LaMarcus Aldridge’s NBA career saw an abrupt end earlier this year after he was sidelined his a concerning heart issue in April. But now, it appears the seven-time All-Star power forward is gunning to resume his 15-year league career. Aldridge has reportedly passed all of the necessary medical tests to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.
NBAYardbarker

Did The Brooklyn Nets Outsmart The Entire NBA By Doing This?

After NBA Summer League, the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers seem like they totally outsmarted the entire NBA. Cam Thomas of the Nets was drafted 27th overall out of LSU, and Chris Duarte of the Pacers was drafted 13th overall out of Oregon. Both players look like they are ready...
NBAchatsports.com

Jahlil Okafor Traded To The Brooklyn Nets

Former Blue Devil Jahlil Okafor, who spent 2017-18 with the Brooklyn Nets, has been traded back to the Eastern Conference power after playing for the Detroit Pistons this past season. Okafor was sent to the Nets for DeAndre Jordan, four second-round draft picks and cash. Brooklyn also got Sekou Doumbouya...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Brooklyn Nets Add Rumored Sixers Target

Paul Millsap is inking a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday morning. Ever since the offseason kicked into gear and the new league year arrived, Millsap was expected to move on from the Denver Nuggets as his one-year deal, which he signed in 2020, expired.
NBAYardbarker

Where Would Kevin Durant Rank All-Time If He Wins 2 Championships With The Brooklyn Nets: Ahead Of Shaquille O’Neal And Wilt Chamberlain

Kevin Durant is probably the best player in the world right now, guiding Team USA to gold in the Olympics and almost carrying the Brooklyn Nets to the Eastern Conference Finals last season without James Harden or Kyrie Irving. Durant is completely unstoppable offensively and has a strong case for being one of the top-3 small forwards in NBA history.
NBANBA

Brooklyn Nets Re-sign LaMarcus Aldridge

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed free agent forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Aldridge (6’11”, 265) has appeared in 1,029 career NBA games (985 starts) across 15 seasons with Brooklyn (2021), San Antonio (2015-21) and Portland (2006-15), averaging 19.4 points on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 81.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.2 minutes per contest. A seven-time NBA All-Star (2012-16, 2018-19), Aldridge most recently saw action in 26 contests (23 starts) for the Nets (five games) and Spurs (21 games). In his five games as a Net, Aldridge recorded averages of 12.8 points on 52.1 percent shooting from the field, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game. The Dallas native is a five-time All-NBA selection, taking home second-team honors twice (2015, 2018) and third-team honors on three occasions (2011, 2014, 2016). Among active players, Aldridge currently ranks fourth in field goals made (8,059), fifth in rebounds (8,478), seventh in points (19,951), eighth in blocks (1,140) and 10th in games played (1,029). Aldridge is one of just two active players to register 19,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 2,000 assists, joining LeBron James. The 36-year-old, who helped lead San Antonio to the conference finals in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, has appeared in the postseason nine times in his career, averaging 20.8 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line to go along with 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 37.1 minutes per game in 72 total contests (all starts).
NBAYardbarker

5 NBA Players Who Could Join The Brooklyn Nets This Season

There is no question that the Brooklyn Nets will be looking to win the championship next season, and with the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden all on the roster, they should have a very good chance to do so. While star power is generally a great...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: DeAndre Jordan’s midseason demand to Steve Nash that backfired on him

DeAndre Jordan is no longer a member of the Brooklyn Nets, which means all the news surrounding his tenure with the team is finally coming to light. One interesting tidbit is that Jordan allegedly made a specific demand to Nets head coach Steve Nash. The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer made a recent appearance on Jake Fischer’s Bleacher Report live show wherein he discussed the veteran big man.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA News: Nets Waive Jahlil Okafor After Trade With Pistons

Former Sixers center Jahlil Okafor is set to become a free agent once again. After short stints with the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets, the former third-overall pick landed with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2018 offseason, where he spent the next two seasons. After wrapping up his second...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patty Mills on how it feels to join the Brooklyn Nets

Australian native Patty Mills made a huge decision joining the Brooklyn Nets this summer. Various contenders had open arms for the 33-year-old, but it was the Nets who Mills thought would take his game to the next level. “It’s exciting that you’re in a position where you’re playing for something each and every day,” said Mills. “It’s the competitive fire underneath me that enjoys that. That welcomes the spotlight. That welcomes those big moments. It’s stuff that makes you want to get better and continue to learn about the game and learn about yourself.”
NBAabc7ny.com

Paul Millsap agrees to deal with Brooklyn Nets

Paul Millsap has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent, DeAngelo Simmons, told ESPN on Thursday. Millsap becomes the latest former All-Star to join the Nets over the past few seasons, joiningBlake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Millsap's four All-Star appearances bring Brooklyn's total up to 38.
NBAPosted by
AllLions

Detroit Pistons Trade Sekou Doumbouya to Brooklyn Nets

Sekou Doumbouya was the Detroit Pistons' 2019 first-round draft choice, but his stay in Motown has come to an end. Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has dealt the 20-year-old forward to the Brooklyn Nets for veteran DeAndre Jordan and four future second-round picks. Also, the Nets are sending the Pistons...
NBAelitesportsny.com

What are the Brooklyn Nets planning to do at center?

The Brooklyn Nets are stacked with talent, but they still have question marks in the frontcourt. What’s the plan?. Positionless basketball is a term that enveloped the basketball zeitgeist in recent years. Terminology is constantly changing when it comes to defining positions and roles in the NBA. Even the center position — long the anchor of an NBA roster — is changing with the times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy