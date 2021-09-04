CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Willard Scott, legendary weatherman, dies at 87

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RVop_0bmsBadz00
© Getty Images

Williard Scott, a legendary entertainment personality best known for his role as the weatherman on the "Today" show, passed away on Saturday at the age of 87.

His death was announced in an Instagram post from Scott's "Today" show successor, Al Roker. Roker stated that Scott died Saturday morning surrounded by family.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker said. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott was born in Alexandria, Va., on March 7, 1934, and joined “Today” in 1980. He is survived by his second wife and his two daughters.

Before becoming a weather man on NBC, Scott graced local television as Ronald McDonald, and he served as Bozo the Clown for periods of time, according to The Washington Post.

His broadcasting career spanned about 60 years according to the Post. But he was most known for his time on the "Today" show as the zany weather man, who dressed in various loud costumes such as the ground hog on Ground Hog Day, and in drag.

His antics were reportedly frowned upon by his contemporaries at NBC. However, Scott often shurgged off the criticism, telling The New York Times: “People said I was a buffoon to do it. Well, all my life I’ve been a buffoon. That’s my act.”

While at NBC, Scott created a segment on the “Today” show wishing people happy 100th birthdays and didn’t fully retire from the show until 2015, according to the Post.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

334K+
Followers
36K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Roker
Person
Willard Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Weatherman#Television#Nbc#The Washington Post#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katie Couric left heartbroken after devastating death of a colleague

Katie Couric has taken to Instagram in memory of a close friend and colleague. The heartbroken 64-year-old shared a throwback snapshot showing her embracing Willard Scott, Today's longtime weatherman. She wrote: "I am heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. Willard played such an outsized role in...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker makes emotional discovery from inside family home

Al Roker found something special at the home he shares with his family and revealed what it was with his fans on Instagram. The Today show star made a discovery just days after the death of his "second dad" Willard Scott. Al posted a photo of a cookbook written by...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘TODAY Show’ Anchor Willard Scott Dead At 87: Katie Couric, Al Roker & More Pay Tribute

Iconic weatherman Willard Scott was part of the iconic ‘TODAY Show’ team for over three decades before his retirement. Former TODAY Show weatherman Willard Scott has sadly passed away at the age of 87. The news was broken by his former co-hosts on Instagram, including Katie Couric and current weatherman Al Roker, who paid tributes to their former colleague and friend.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

6 Today hosts' unreal wedding and engagement photos

The Today show has a rotating panel of famous faces, including some of our favourites such as Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. While we see them on-screen every day, some viewers may not know much about their private lives. Some of the show's biggest names are happily married and had the most amazing wedding days, while others like Hoda Kotb are currently waiting to tie the knot. Take a look at these Today show hosts' wedding and engagement photos…
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

The hosts of Good Morning America (GMA) are beloved cultural staples, and it's always devastating for fans when they decide to part ways with ABC. Anchor Robin Roberts has previously taken a leave of absence from the show for health-related issues, but it appears that she's once more leaving the production. After posting a sweet goodbye message to Instagram, fans want to know: Why did Robin Roberts leave GMA?
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares tragic news and it'll break your heart

Ginger Zee is well aware of the hardships that come as part of her job with Good Morning America, and she's willing to break the hard news if it means spreading awareness. ABC's chief meteorologist shared a post on Monday morning that left many of her followers in a state of shock and sadness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy