Willard Scott, legendary weatherman, dies at 87

Williard Scott, a legendary entertainment personality best known for his role as the weatherman on the "Today" show, passed away on Saturday at the age of 87.

His death was announced in an Instagram post from Scott's "Today" show successor, Al Roker. Roker stated that Scott died Saturday morning surrounded by family.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker said. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott was born in Alexandria, Va., on March 7, 1934, and joined “Today” in 1980. He is survived by his second wife and his two daughters.

Before becoming a weather man on NBC, Scott graced local television as Ronald McDonald, and he served as Bozo the Clown for periods of time, according to The Washington Post.

His broadcasting career spanned about 60 years according to the Post. But he was most known for his time on the "Today" show as the zany weather man, who dressed in various loud costumes such as the ground hog on Ground Hog Day, and in drag.

His antics were reportedly frowned upon by his contemporaries at NBC. However, Scott often shurgged off the criticism, telling The New York Times: “People said I was a buffoon to do it. Well, all my life I’ve been a buffoon. That’s my act.”

While at NBC, Scott created a segment on the “Today” show wishing people happy 100th birthdays and didn’t fully retire from the show until 2015, according to the Post.