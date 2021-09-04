CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

It's time to transform our unemployment system

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vjBX_0bmsBYpP00
© Getty Images

As the U.S. prepares to celebrate Labor Day, more than 7 million jobless workers face dire prospects as federal pandemic unemployment compensation programs are scheduled to end the same day — Monday, Sept. 6.

These jobless aid programs, created by Congress in the CARES Act in March 2020, have been one of the success stories of the pandemic. The money has helped nearly 53 million workers and their families pay their bills and afford basic necessities and bolstered the economy with $800 billion to recover from the effects of the coronavirus crisis and avert a deeper recession.

Ending these programs could not come at a worse time, as cases related to the COVID delta variant surge, wildfires blaze out of control, and hurricane season intensifies — threatening further job losses and making it even more urgent to fix state unemployment programs.

As crucial as they are, the federal pandemic unemployment programs merely paper over a deeply flawed unemployment insurance system. Long before the COVID crisis, state unemployment systems were out of date and inefficient. So, it was no surprise they were wholly unprepared and incapable of adequately supporting workers when pandemic-induced mass unemployment surged in 2020. As President Biden put it in a recent letter to Congress: “the pandemic has exposed serious problems in our UI system that require immediate reform.”

The CARES Act programs temporarily filled in some of the huge gaps and inadequacies in state unemployment programs. When the programs were set to expire earlier this year, millions of jobless workers made their voices heard and Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, which extended the programs to Sept. 6.

But in spite of this, over the last three months, governors in 26 states, spurred on by corporate America, have unilaterally decided that pandemic jobless aid is no longer needed. These governors moved to prematurely discontinue these programs well before the Sept. 6 end date, cutting off jobless workers and families from this crucial aid and turning their backs on constituents who fought for and need these benefits.

The past 18 months of political ping-pong over our unemployment insurance system have been detrimental to tens of millions of U.S. workers and their families, with no lasting resolution to longstanding problems in the system. This is unacceptable.

The need for unemployment insurance reform has never been clearer. Congress must heed the call from communities across the country now echoed by President Biden, too: The time to transform our unemployment system has come, and our elected leaders must include reforms in the upcoming budget reconciliation package.

Specifically, in addition to helping states update the antiquated technology that many run their programs on, Congress should ensure that benefits are adequate to support people’s basic needs. On a national average, unemployment benefits replace only 44 percent of workers’ wages, but in many states, particularly those with higher percentages of Black, Indigenous, and immigrant workers, the replacement rates are far lower.

Too many workers are ineligible for unemployment benefits. In 2008, only 37 percent of unemployed workers actually received them. By 2019, this recipiency rate had shrunk to 28 percent, with some states in the teens. Black, Indigenous, and immigrant workers are more often shut out of the system than white workers. This must change.

Moreover, the duration of benefits in many states falls far short of the 26-week standard that was long the norm before states started slashing their programs after the Great Recession. Congress has a large menu of levers it can press to remedy these and other shortcomings, and it should do so immediately.

As a nation, we must make comprehensive unemployment insurance reform a top priority. Systemic reforms need to be centered around the needs and experiences of Black and brown workers, so that no one is unjustly excluded, and so all workers can thrive.

With pandemic unemployment programs slated to end on Sept. 6, we must ask ourselves: Do we want this Labor Day to be remembered as the beginning of another needless humanitarian crisis, in which 7 million people will have no income to live on as they look for work? Or do we want this Labor Day to be a celebration of our nation’s working people because Congress will have made the right decision to begin to repair and reform our broken unemployment system?

The choice is clear: It’s time to do right by working people and transform the unemployment system.

Rebecca Dixon is executive director of the National Employment Law Project.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

334K+
Followers
36K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ui#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
U.S. Politics5newsonline.com

Yes, the $300 weekly federal unemployment payment has ended

Throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic, people who are unemployed have received an additional weekly payment from the federal government. At first, the payment was $600 but it was later reduced to $300. But over Labor Day weekend, nearly 18 months after the start of the pandemic, data from Google...
U.S. PoliticsProPublica

The Unemployment Insurance System Is Set to Get a Tech Makeover — but It Needs Much More, the Biden Administration Says

The technologists who once overhauled the federal government’s HealthCare.gov website after the disastrous rollout of Obamacare are now being deployed to help modernize and streamline the nation’s aging unemployment insurance system, which buckled under a pandemic-driven wave of legitimate and fraudulent claims. The U.S. Digital Service, an arm of the...
EconomyBrookings Institution

August’s jobs report shows higher unemployment for Black workers, just as jobless benefits and eviction protections end

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August jobs report, released September 3, showed a slight decrease in the U.S. unemployment rate, but an increase in unemployment for Black workers, who have consistently had the highest unemployment rate. The increase in unemployment for Black workers reflects their increased labor force participation rate (the number of adults either employed or actively looking for work) after previous months’ declines. Although the Black unemployment rate increased in August, because that increase largely reflected labor force participation dynamics, the total number of employed Black workers increased in August—but not at the rate of other workers.
Cell Phonesmarketplace.org

As federal unemployment benefits end, many states’ UI systems remain janky

The federal programs that expanded and extended unemployment relief for millions of Americans during the pandemic all ended Monday. That means no more federal benefits for gig workers and freelancers, no more federal extension of state benefits and no more federal top-up added to state benefits. The explosion of joblessness...
HomelessVox

Is it really the right time to end pandemic unemployment insurance?

Sean thought he’d be back to work by now. Over the summer, the cafe where he worked before the pandemic reached out, saying he could have his old job back by early September. The cafe was located on a tech company’s campus in California, and his former boss wanted to staff up as office employees started coming in. (Sean spoke to Vox on the condition that his identity and that of his employer remain anonymous.)
EconomyNBC Miami

4 Steps to Take Now That Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Programs Have Expired

Millions of Americans and their families will see a significant drop in their unemployment benefits, or lose them altogether, now that three key pandemic relief programs for the jobless have expired. Moving forward, 5.1 million people supported by Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for freelancers, gig workers and caregivers), and 3.8 million...
Economyspglobal.com

Wages keep rising as employers try to lure reluctant Americans back to work

Wages continue to rise in the U.S. as businesses struggle to lure workers back into a stagnant workforce, the latest jobs data shows. Average hourly earnings rose to $30.73 in August, an all-time high and a 4.3% jump in the last 12 months, according to the Labor Department's Sept. 3 jobs report. Wages have now risen for five straight months. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate, or the proportion of people who are either working or looking for work, was 61.7% in August, roughly where it has been since April. The participation rate fell as low as 60.2% in April 2020 and previously had not fallen below 62.7% since at least 2011.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
U.S. Politicsthecheyennepost.com

Two candidates leave House race on day of Trump endorsement

It took only hours for two candidates to drop out of Wyoming’s House race after Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. Both Bryan Miller and Darin Smith have ended their candidacies, and said they will commit to backing Hageman. Miller, chairman of the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

A Harris Endorsement Ends in Murder

A criminal posted bail thanks to an organization Kamala Harris touted last year. He was arrested for killing a man. A career criminal was able to post bail after being arrested on domestic abuse charges thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. So what? you may say. Well, he was arrested last week and charged with second degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz in a road rage incident last month. But wait, there’s more — the role of America’s vice president.
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy