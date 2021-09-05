CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Warrington left with bitter taste as chance of redemption snatched by Mauricio Lara cut

By Tom Kershaw
Amid a haze of strewn pints and the swirling boos of his 20,000 supporters, Josh Warrington’s pursuit of redemption succumbed to the most unsatisfactory ending as an accidental clash of heads meant his long-anticipated rematch with Mauricio Lara was ruled a two-round technical draw.

After the distressing nature of Warrington’s defeat against Lara last February, when his body broke and betrayed him long before his pride had shattered, this was a cruel and unforgiving conclusion that leaves so many unanswered questions.

Warrington’s astonishing bravery on that fateful night in Wembley did little to soothe the doubts over what spirit remained as the twilight beckoned for one of British boxing’s great careers. In the end, having shown such fortitude and resilience to return to this stage, the 30-year-old was denied the opportunity to prove those doubters otherwise.

But then, boxing has always been a brutal business, and there are no sympathies reserved, regardless of fame, fortune or hometown favouritism. That will do nothing to console the months of preparation spurned and the psychological demons that now still wait to be conquered, though. A night when Headingley was supposed to be the pedestal that resurrected Warrington’s career or razed its future to ashes, has instead left him in a disappointing state of limbo.

“I’m absolutely gutted, considering the reception when I walked out, they’ve paid their hard-earned money,” Warrington said in the ring afterwards. “These things happen. I thought I opened him up with a punch. I’m absolutely gutted. I keep on saying it, my manager and promoter could point me in a different direction, but I need the slate clean. I could see it was mine for the taking.”

There is little that can be gleaned from those two rounds, but the atmosphere inside the stadium was electric, the cheers like blood gushing through Warrington’s veins, the adrenaline spilling out of every pore. For the first minute, he remained cautious, testing the limits of the power that had caused him such shock. But before long, he burst into a signature flurry, trapping the Mexican on the ropes and unleashing a combination that offered a statement of intent, if not any telling damage. Lara is a dogged, razor-toothed puncher, though, and was not content to suffer any shot without return. Soon afterwards, he delivered a wincing reminder of his power with a thudding right hand and cynics would not be unwise to suggest that it provided an omen Warrington might have struggled to banish had we seen this contest in full.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0vT3_0bmsBW3x00

But early in the second, Warrington dove over his front foot – a little rough and recklessly, it must be said – and the two fighters clashed heads. The damage was obvious and sickening, the impact almost echoing around the ring, and a deep gash and stream of blood immediately became apparent above Lara’s left eye. The referee paused the action and Lara squinted tentatively in the corner, his concern plain and visible for all to see, and in that moment, both boxers clearly sensed the bout was likely to be decided by the doctor’s judgement, long before it could reach the scorecards.

Desperate for a definitive conclusion, they hurled themselves into ferocious combinations and gruelling exchanges, their defences suddenly exposed. With Lara’s vision partially impaired, Warrington found success but his power was still inferior, and his 23-year-old opponent still refused to concede any ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cs2dg_0bmsBW3x00

They were called from their corners for the start of the third round, but fate hung in the air like a shroud. Lara was instantly sent back to his corner for a further inspection from the ringside doctor and there was no escaping this unfortunate reality. With less than four rounds having been completed, the dispiriting decision was read aloud and, although the crowd booed ferociously, this is an unsparing sport with worse consequences, and protocols have to be answered.

That will be of little mercy to Warrington, though, as a sense of disappointment suffocated the months of angst and anticipation. His sacrifice and bravery went unfulfilled and that will be difficult to accept, as evidenced by the members of his team tapping at their hearts, suggesting Lara had lacked the will to persevere. But those were angry accusations made in the heat of the moment. The decision had been taken out of the hands Lara used so devastatingly to end the pair’s first fight. That is the wicked nature of boxing sometimes, a sport that gives and takes unlike any other, even if that will do nothing to ease the fury of those fans who’d lined Headingley hoping to witness another famous night for their hero.

The Independent

The Independent

