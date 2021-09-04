Back to school, back with masks
For the 2021-2022 school year, Cherry Hill East students enter school, expected to wear a face mask. Masks are mandated for all students, staff, and visitors at all times in all areas of the building. This masking requirement stands in effect with the Cherry Hill Public Schools since last summer as everyone must follow when indoors. The regulations extend beyond regular school hours to all meetings and events where masks and social distancing is to be maintained. Anyone present without a mask will not be permitted into the district buildings until it is properly worn.eastside-online.org
