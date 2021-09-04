Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-04 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Lincoln; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lincoln, southeastern Oklahoma, northeastern Cleveland and northwestern Pottawatomie Counties through 530 PM CDT At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Harrah, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Choctaw, Harrah, McLoud, Newalla and Dale. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 164 and 180. Interstate 240 between mile markers 15 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
