Hundreds participate in the 12th annual Marquette Marathon series
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, rain did not stop nearly 1,000 runners from participating in the Marquette Marathon series. Every Labor Day Weekend, hundreds of people from all over put on their running shoes for either the Marquette Marathon, Half Marathon, or the NMU Wildcat 5K. Over 450 people took part in the half marathon, which began at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee.www.uppermichiganssource.com
Comments / 0