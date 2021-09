Regardless of whether Gov. Gavin Newsom survives the Sept. 14 recall election, Democrats in the nation’s largest state are eying big changes to the recall system. "I have talked to several key legislators who are ready to rip apart the recall process and put it back together," Garry South, a Democratic consultant and former senior political adviser to Gray Davis, the governor recalled in 2003, told Fox News. "Two of the last elected Democratic governors have been subjected to recall elections in the last 18 years."