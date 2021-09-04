CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andre 3000 responds after Drake leaks Kanye/Andre 3000 song ft. Drake diss

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake and Kanye have been battling out this week by both releasing new event albums -- Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively -- which feature several of the same guest artists, and which are presumably both vying for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart. Drake's album has a song that fans are convinced takes a shot at Kanye, and apparently Donda almost included a track containing a Drake diss. Pitchfork reports that Drake leaked an unreleased Kanye track called "Life of the Party" on SiriusXM's Sound 42 last night (9/3), which includes this lyric: "I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress. Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit.” He goes on to allude to the pair’s scrapped plans to collaborate: “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need."

