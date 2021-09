FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas left the Southwest Conference three decades ago, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at the start to this season’s schedule. The Razorbacks start the 2021 slate against three former SWC foes in the first four weeks, including Saturday’s home opener against Rice. After hosting Texas next week, the Razorbacks will travel to Arlington, Texas, to take on Texas A&M in the SEC opener two weeks later.