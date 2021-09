Every day at Saratoga is a bit of a crap shoot, not only for the bettors, but the pros too — people like writer Tim Wilkin who’s been here for decades. "My first one was 1981," Wilkin said when thinking back about his first year at the Saratoga Race Course. He was a young reporter for the Saratogian. Wilkin says he fell in love with the sport watching the Belmont Stakes every year with his mother. He never imagined a career in racing, but when he came to the Capital Region, the Saratogian was looking for a sports writer to cover Saratoga. Wilkin jumped, and 40 years later, he's still here, now with the Times Union.