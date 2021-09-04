CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

The Walking Dead Star Teases “Epic” Commonwealth Storyline in Season 11

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Commonwealth: a community unlike any seen before on The Walking Dead. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) make the expedition to meet Stephanie, the woman whose voice comes over Eugene's long-range radio in Season 10. But their rail yard rendezvous in Charleston, West Virginia, is derailed by white-armored soldiers under the command of General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), who supervises the group's intense interview by Commonwealth Auditors Clark (Carrie Genzel) and Evans (Matthew Cornwell). By the end of "Acheron: Part 2," processing pays off when Mercer formally grants Eugene's group asylum and citizenship in the united townships of the Commonwealth.

