Miami Hurricanes suspend Jaylan Knighton, Larry Hodges

Miami backup running back Jaylan Knighton received a four-game suspension and tight end Larry Hodges was banned two games for team rules violations on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Hurricanes suspended safety Avantae Williams on the same day he was reinstated after battery charges against him were dropped. Head coach Manny Diaz said the second-year freshman will not play in the Hurricanes’ first six games.

Knighton rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown and had 11 receptions for 135 yards and a score last season.

Donald Chaney Jr. is expected to receive more playing time behind starting running back Cam’Ron Harris in Saturday’s season opener against No. 1 Alabama.

Hodges has totaled three catches for one yard and two touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Williams, 20, was dismissed from the team on July 22 after being arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

The case was closed last month when the woman, referred to in court documents as Williams’ ex-girlfriend, recanted parts of her story.

Williams, a consensus four-star recruit from DeLand, Fla., was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 safety by Rivals and ESPN in the Class of 2020. He sat out last season due to an unspecified medical issue.

–Field Level Media

