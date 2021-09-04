Colorado Rockies place Connor Joe, Austin Gomber on IL

The Colorado Rockies placed infielder/outfielder Connor Joe on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, while also moving left-hander Austin Gomber to the IL with a stress fracture in his lower back.

In corresponding moves, the Rockies recalled infielder Joshua Fuentes from Triple-A Albuquerque, while also activating right-hander Jordan Sheffield (lat strain) from the 60-day IL.

According to multiple reports, the Rockies are expected to move Gomber to the 60-day IL on Sunday while then calling up right-hander Ryan Feltner in advance of his major league debut.

Joe, 29, is batting .285 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs in 63 games with Rockies, while Gomber, 27, is 9-9 with a 4.53 ERA in 23 starts and now will likely see his season come to an end.

Fuentes, 28, has played in 91 games with the Rockies this season, batting .228 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs. Sheffield, 26, has a 3.26 ERA over 19 relief outings in his rookie season.

Feltner, 25, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Rockies in 2018 and was 8-3 with a 2.62 ERA over 20 starts at two separate minor league levels this season. He will be recalled from Double-A Hartford.

–Field Level Media

