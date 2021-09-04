CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Colorado Rockies place Connor Joe, Austin Gomber on IL

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZE7f_0bmsANTH00

The Colorado Rockies placed infielder/outfielder Connor Joe on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, while also moving left-hander Austin Gomber to the IL with a stress fracture in his lower back.

In corresponding moves, the Rockies recalled infielder Joshua Fuentes from Triple-A Albuquerque, while also activating right-hander Jordan Sheffield (lat strain) from the 60-day IL.

According to multiple reports, the Rockies are expected to move Gomber to the 60-day IL on Sunday while then calling up right-hander Ryan Feltner in advance of his major league debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNCcJ_0bmsANTH00 Also Read:
MLB ratings: TV viewership numbers and the future of Major League Baseball

Joe, 29, is batting .285 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs in 63 games with Rockies, while Gomber, 27, is 9-9 with a 4.53 ERA in 23 starts and now will likely see his season come to an end.

Fuentes, 28, has played in 91 games with the Rockies this season, batting .228 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs. Sheffield, 26, has a 3.26 ERA over 19 relief outings in his rookie season.

Feltner, 25, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Rockies in 2018 and was 8-3 with a 2.62 ERA over 20 starts at two separate minor league levels this season. He will be recalled from Double-A Hartford.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Gomber
Person
Connor Joe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il#Major League Baseball Joe#Era#Double A Hartford#Toronto Blue Jays#Arizona Diamondbacks#Triple A Toledo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBFanSided

What will the Colorado Rockies lineup look like in 2022?

There’s no denying that the Colorado Rockies’ offense has struggled in 2021, particularly on the road. However, the second half of the season has seen the beginnings of an offensive renaissance at 20th and Blake. The emergence of new stars and fan favorites has brought hope for better days ahead...
MLBPurple Row

Should Connor Joe be the Rockies permanent leadoff hitter?

Remember in 2019, when the Rockies were long out of the playoff picture and some young guys named Ryan McMahon, Raimel Tapia, Garrett Hampson, and Sam Hilliard, among others, made September fun?. This year, even though he’s a little older than that crew in 2019, the creator of fun is...
MLBDenver Post

Rockies’ Connor Joe leaves game with apparent leg injury

Rockies left fielder Connor Joe, who’s having a breakout season, was injured during the third inning of Friday night’s game against the Braves at Coors Field. Joe drew a one-out walk and advanced from third base to first on Brendan Rodger’s single. However, as Joe neared third base he pulled up with an apparent injury to his right hamstring. Joe was checked out by team trainers and manager Bud Black and was immediately removed from the game.
MLBDaily Record

Rockies manager Bud Black: Connor Joe has made strong impression on organization

Rockies manager Bud Black said he expects left fielder Connor Joe back sometime this season. “But I’m not a doctor,” Black quipped before Tuesday’s game against San Francisco. Joe, whose steady hand atop the Rockies’ lineup has buoyed their second half, was placed on the injured list Saturday with a...
MLBNew York Post

Nick Castellanos’ wife wants the jokes to stop as there’s a deep drive to left field

Nick Castellanos’ wife is sick of the constant jokes on the internet, which of course led to more jokes on the internet. Castellanos became a crucial part of one of the most memorable moments in sports last year. In 2020, after Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic using a homophobic slur, he apologized live on air – but his amends was interrupted by a Castellanos home run.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers rookie on verge of setting record

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and rookie Tarik Skubal will be on the mound. According to the Tigers PR department, Skubal enters today’s game with 134 strikeouts, which is just 12 strikeouts away from tying Spencer Turnbull, who set the team record for rookies with 146 strikeouts back in 2019.
MLBFanSided

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors get an early start

It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days in Houston are done. Are the Detroit Tigers next?. Depending on your outlook, Detroit Tigers fans got some good news yesterday as Carlos Correa said this season is his last one in a Houston Astros uniform.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers C Jake Rogers undergoes Tommy John surgery, likely out for most of 2022

PITTSBURGH — Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday morning in Dallas, manager AJ Hinch announced. Dr. Keith Meister, the head team physician for the Texas Rangers, performed the surgery to reconstruct Rogers' ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The 26-year-old will miss the remainder of the 2021 season and much, if not all, of the 2022 campaign.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

Last Thursday brought us an abbreviated eight-game slate, and it's the same story this week. There are once again only eight games on tap, which makes it somewhat difficult to find enough quality streamers to fill every position. Then again, because so many teams have the day off, it's all the more important to get those empty lineup spots filled with live bats and arms.
MLBFanSided

Detroit Tigers: Jake Rogers injury opens the door for Dillon Dingler

The Detroit Tigers 2021 season is slowly inching towards the finish line, and some recent news is already impacting the look of next year’s roster. It was announced on Twitter by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic that Jake Rogers underwent Tommy John Surgery. It’s not as often that position players...
MLBPosted by
CBS Detroit

Tigers Beat Pirates 5-1

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and the Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Wednesday night. Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. He doubled off the Clemente Wall in right field to score Grossman in the first, singled home Akil Baddoo in the third, and bounced one up the middle in the fifth to bring in Jonathan Schoop.
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: Josh Lowe is coming!

But before you get too excited, this is likely a short term move. Per Topper, Randy Arozarena is headed back to Tampa Bay for the birth of his daughter. He is expected to rejoin the team on Saturday in Detroit. UPDATE #1: More news! Ji-Man Choi and Matt Wisler are...
MLBDaily News

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rockies (60-70) open a three-game road series against the Texas Rangers (45-85) Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Rockies vs. Rangersodds with MLB picks and predictions. Rockies RHP German Marquez (11-9, 4.02 ERA) makes his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy