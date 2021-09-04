CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden to Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11 at 3 Memorial Sites

Voice of America
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and pay his respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day. Biden will visit ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the memorial outside Shanksville,...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Emhoff
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September 11 Attacks#9 11 Memorial#Pentagon#The White House#Al Qaida#Taliban#Afghans#Saudi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionBattalion Texas AM

Joe Biden is unfit to be commander-in-chief

If one had to apply to be president of the United States, an ideal resume would look something like this: a law professor, over three decades in the United States Senate, four years as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, eight years as the chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and eight years as vice president.
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

America Marks 20 Years Since Sept. 11 Attacks

The tragic events of September 11, 2001, took place in just under 102 minutes. On that day, 2,996 people died in the worst terrorist attack in modern history. What followed was nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan. The U.S. Department of Defense says there were at least 2,325 American military deaths. No one knows exactly how many civilians were killed.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Joe Biden’s Covid 180

The only group of people that has disappointed JOE BIDEN more than the Afghan national army is unvaccinated Americans. “Our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said last night of the 80 million Americans who haven’t received a shot, “and your refusal has cost all of us.”. We don’t mean to...
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Surrendered to the Taliban, the GOP Must Not Surrender to Biden

Impeach Biden, court martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Only one man lost his job over Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller challenged Biden’s incompetent and spineless Joint Chiefs of Staff to take responsibility for their dereliction of duty that led directly to the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Taking responsibility meant resigning. Biden’s military men immediately smeared him as mentally ill and forced him out of the Marines.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Top Jimmy Carter aide says Biden admin is 'reminiscent of reliving' Carter years

A former top aide to President Jimmy Carter says the Biden administration is "reminiscent of reliving" the tumultuous years in the former president’s administration. Les Francis, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff during the Carter administration, said President Biden seems unable to "catch a break" amid the chaotic, crisis-ridden first year of his term.
Public HealthVoice of America

How Did It Come to This? Why Biden Is Mandating COVID Vaccines

WASHINGTON - Just over two months ago, on Independence Day, President Joe Biden declared that the United States was "closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus." Vaccines had driven down the average daily death toll from COVID-19 from more than 3,400 at the start of the...
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Bouie: How has Joe Biden become so unpopular?

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is on the downslope. There is a laundry list of reasons for this. Not only is the United States still in the grip of a pandemic, but also the delta variant of the coronavirus has led to record infections and deaths in Florida, Texas and other states with relatively low vaccination rates (and where officials have taken a stand against mitigation efforts). At the same time that delta took hold, Biden also faced a huge backlash from the news media and his partisan opponents over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which began in chaotic fashion with the collapse of the Afghan national army, the subsequent advance of the Taliban and, of course, the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members.
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden's vaccine mandate is a legal mess and a logistical disaster

President Joe Biden extended an eviction moratorium already deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, so it would come as little surprise that President Norms would ignore the law going forward with his imperiled presidency. But Biden's latest blow in his campaign against the coronavirus isn't just a legal mess destined for endless court challenges; it's a logistical nightmare with little likelihood of doing anything other than further tightening the labor market and inflaming the sentiments of the vaccine-hesitant.
Foreign PolicyKXL

Biden & Obama Released The New Government Of Afghanistan

Where are the Guantanamo detainees who former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now? They hold senior positions in the Taliban’s new government in Afghanistan. Lars speaks with Cully Stimson, who is a Senior Legal Fellow for Heritage, and Manager at the National Security Law Program.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Yes, Biden blew it

Contingencies are messy things. The Biden administration’s improvisatory scramble after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban was one of several such messes America witnessed in the final weeks of August. Another was President Joe Biden’s impromptu effort to explain that the shambolic disgrace was among the best possible outcomes.
California StatePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Pres. Biden To Visit California On Monday To Campaign With Gov. Newsom Against Recall

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — President Joe Biden will be coming to California just a day before the state’s recall election to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Officials say the president will be arriving in Long Beach on Monday for a rally against the recall. The rally will cap an all-out blitz of Democratic Party heavy hitters Newsom has used to sharpen his message against the recall effort. On Wednesday, Vice President and former California Senator Kamala Harris held a rally with Newsom in the Bay Area. “What’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy