Sean Marks praises DeAndre Jordan after two seasons with the Nets

By Ajayi Browne
 6 days ago
It has been a hectic week for the Brooklyn Nets. They managed to sign two of the best veterans available in free agency in Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge, but it came with a cost. The Nets waived Alize Johnson and traded away DeAndre Jordan to acquire Sekou Doumbouya and Jahlil Okafor. Brooklyn also included four draft picks in the exchange.

Trading Jordan was a big move considering that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant convinced the big man to join them on the Nets in that 2019 free agency window. However, times have changed. With rumors stirring up for weeks on the 33-year-old possibly being traded, things finally came into fruition.

In the former Texas A&M product’s two seasons in Brooklyn, he averaged 7.9 PPG along with 8.7 RPG. Upon his departure, Nets GM Sean Marks had this to say:

“We appreciate everything DeAndre (Jordan) has contributed to our organization over the past two seasons both on and off the court and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

