Search continues for 2 people believed to have been swept by Ida's flooding in Passaic

The search continues search for two missing people believed have been swept away by flood waters from Ida in Passaic Wednesday night.

According to officials, 21-year-old Ayush Rana and 18-year-old Nidhi Rana were last seen near a brook on the corner of Benson and Main Avenues. Their car was found propped up against a guardrail along a brook that spills out into the Passaic River.

They say both were last seen making their way down Main Avenue.

The city saw upwards of 10 feet of water at the height of Wednesday's storm, and officials say they may have been swept into the brook that continues into the Passaic River.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told News 12 New Jersey the search will continue until they find any sign of either of the two young people.