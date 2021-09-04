CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Passaic, NJ

Search continues for 2 people believed to have been swept by Ida's flooding in Passaic

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7C7f_0bms9rVT00

The search continues search for two missing people believed have been swept away by flood waters from Ida in Passaic Wednesday night.

According to officials, 21-year-old Ayush Rana and 18-year-old Nidhi Rana were last seen near a brook on the corner of Benson and Main Avenues. Their car was found propped up against a guardrail along a brook that spills out into the Passaic River.

They say both were last seen making their way down Main Avenue.

The city saw upwards of 10 feet of water at the height of Wednesday's storm, and officials say they may have been swept into the brook that continues into the Passaic River.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told News 12 New Jersey the search will continue until they find any sign of either of the two young people.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Passaic, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Passaic, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passaic River#Missing People#News 12 New Jersey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy