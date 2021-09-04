CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson arrives at Bank of America Stadium for showdown vs. Georgia

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Third-ranked Clemson has arrived to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for tonight’s game against No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Watch the Tigers’ arrival to the scene of tonight’s showdown:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

